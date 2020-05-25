AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee is coming after the Bengals and other teams that weren't interested in him

James Rapien

Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee signed a one-year deal in Baltimore this offseason. 

The 31-year-old didn't have a strong market in free agency. 

McPhee made it clear that the lack of interest from teams across the league has motivated him. In an appearance on on “The Lounge” podcast, he said he wants to wreak havoc on the Bengals. 

“When you catch whoever you catch, and there’s going to be a time when I catch whoever I catch — I guess that’s going to be the Cincinnati Bengals — snatch one of their souls out their chest.”

It's an interesting comment by McPhee, who said he always knew he was going to re-sign with the Ravens. 

The Bengals committed nearly $150 million this offseason to eight free agents and A.J. Green. One of their signings was former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes. 

McPhee views it as a slight that the Bengals and 30 other NFL teams weren't interested in his services.

"I just let people be doubters," he said. "I asked my agent to reach out to other teams. Nobody of course didn't want me at all."

The 10-year veteran started seven games in Baltimore last season after tearing his triceps in October. He had three sacks and 19 tackles. 

The Bengals addressed the linebacker position in free agency and the draft. They were looking for athletic, versatile players. McPhee is a quality player and could help in Baltimore, but he wasn't what they Bengals were looking for at linebacker. 

He's using their lack of interest as motivation going into the 2020 season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carson Palmer offers Joe Burrow advice, believes he can help change Bengals' culture

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can succeed in Cincinnati

James Rapien

by

KyleZombi

Vonn Bell praises Joe Burrow, says Bengals No. 1 pick has 'warrior mentality'

Bengals safety Vonn Bell believes in No. 1 pick Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

FightnTigers

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner likes comparisons to Bengals No. 1 pick Joe Burrow

Kurt Warner sees some of himself in Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Analyst says Bengals should sign 3-time Pro Bowler Larry Warford

One analyst believes Larry Warford and the Bengals are a perfect match

James Rapien

by

Benfan68

Bengals Notes — Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton and the offensive line

Thoughts on Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton and the Bengals' offensive line

James Rapien

by

Benfan68

Four Bengals players make NFL top 100 list

Four Bengals players make CBS Sports' NFL top 100 list

James Rapien

Rookie Profile: Tyler Clark joins Bengals' crowded defensive line

The Bengals signed Georgia defensive tackle Tyler Clark as an undrafted free agent

James Rapien

Bengals send Chad Johnson cigars as a 'thank you' for his continued support

The Bengals sent Chad Johnson a nice note and cigars for his continued support over the past few months

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: The best remaining free agents, Jonah Williams and Chad Johnson's good deed

James Rapien discusses the top remaining free agents, Jonah Williams' potential, Chad Johnson's good dead and more

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis takes offense to Rooney Rule incentive proposal

Marvin Lewis doesn't like the idea of the NFL giving draft picks to teams that hire minority head coaches and/or general managers

James Rapien