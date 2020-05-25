Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee is coming after the Bengals and other teams that weren't interested in him

Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee signed a one-year deal in Baltimore this offseason.

The 31-year-old didn't have a strong market in free agency.

McPhee made it clear that the lack of interest from teams across the league has motivated him. In an appearance on on “The Lounge” podcast, he said he wants to wreak havoc on the Bengals.

“When you catch whoever you catch, and there’s going to be a time when I catch whoever I catch — I guess that’s going to be the Cincinnati Bengals — snatch one of their souls out their chest.”

It's an interesting comment by McPhee, who said he always knew he was going to re-sign with the Ravens.

The Bengals committed nearly $150 million this offseason to eight free agents and A.J. Green. One of their signings was former Ravens linebacker Josh Bynes.

McPhee views it as a slight that the Bengals and 30 other NFL teams weren't interested in his services.

"I just let people be doubters," he said. "I asked my agent to reach out to other teams. Nobody of course didn't want me at all."

The 10-year veteran started seven games in Baltimore last season after tearing his triceps in October. He had three sacks and 19 tackles.

The Bengals addressed the linebacker position in free agency and the draft. They were looking for athletic, versatile players. McPhee is a quality player and could help in Baltimore, but he wasn't what they Bengals were looking for at linebacker.

He's using their lack of interest as motivation going into the 2020 season.