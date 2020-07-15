AllBengals
D.J. Reader is not happy with his Madden rating

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Players across the NFL continue to react to their ratings in Madden 21. 

The classic football simulation has released ratings for some of its' players including rookies like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins. 

Cincinnati's biggest free agent addition this offseason was defensive tackle D.J. Reader. 

The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the team. The Bengals hope he can be a big boost in the trenches and make life easier on the often double teamed Geno Atkins.

Reader was given an 84 rating in Madden 21, which was disappointing. 

"I feel like I should be at least an 88," Reader said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "I think I ended last season at an 88. I made steady improvement every year... I got a new contract, have better stats, more QB hits — all this stuff and I feel like I should be an 88."

Reader is the second-highest rated Bengals defender behind Atkins (88). Joe Mixon (89) and A.J. Green (88) also received higher ratings. 

"It gets people upset because that's the only display the fans have of how you get to compare each other until the game gets to go on," Reader said. "So you want to be like 'I'm rated higher than this guy right now or I'm rated where I'm supposed to be right now.' I don't feel like I got to go out there and prove myself to Madden. If I go out there, now some fans might think I'm sorry and I'm like 'man, nah — EA Sports trippin right now. They got to see you play.'"

The rest of the Madden ratings will be revealed on Friday. For the most up to date Bengals ratings, go here. 

