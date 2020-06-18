Signing defensive tackle D.J. Reader was one of the biggest moves the Bengals made this offseason.

They believe he'll be a difference-maker in the middle of the defense next to Geno Atkins.

Reader has lost around 20 pounds this offseason, as he prepares for a bigger role in Cincinnati. His presence should make life easier on the rest Bengals' defense, including their young linebackers.

Reader is great against the run, but he's also an underrated pass rusher. He had 13 quarterback hits last season and 2.5 sacks — both career-highs.

Reader believes he's an ascending player that is joining the Bengals at the right time. The 25-year-old wants to bring winning football back to the Queen City.

"You don't really get a chance to be a part of a culture change. I felt like I wanted to be a part of that [culture change]," Reader said on the Jim Rome Show. "The way they called and talked to my agents and talked to them about me. It made me feel wanted. Everybody wants that feeling."



Reader's four-year, $53 million contract certainly helped the Bengals' cause in landing him in free agency, but the former Clemson Tiger is believes they can turn things around.

"You see what they're doing and you see who's on the team," Reader said. "You know they got really good players. If you know how this league works, teams can go from top to bottom or bottom to top real quick."

The duo of Atkins and Reader is arguably the best set of defensive tackles the Bengals have had since drafting Atkins in 2010.

The eight-time Pro Bowler played the most snaps of his career last year. He had 4.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He's played at a high level for a decade, which is something Reader hopes to duplicate.

The way he approaches the game. He's consistent," Reader said. "He plays with power. He's been doing it for a long time. He's disciplined in what he does. I think he does a good job of putting the fight to people every week."

Atkins went to his eighth Pro Bowl in January. Reader was the next alternate. He was hoping Atkins would pass on Orlando, but that didn't happen.

"I got on him a little bit, I told him last year he kinda cheated me out of making my chance at the Pro Bowl," Reader said with a laugh. "I was like 'man, I was one alternate away, bro. You could've just chilled.'"

The Bengals are hoping that both Atkins and Reader play like Pro Bowlers this season.