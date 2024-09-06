All Bengals

Report: Former Bengals Guard Michael Jordan Possibly Starting For New England On Sunday

Cincinnati is a big betting favorite in the game.

Russ Heltman

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Michael Jordan (74) blocks Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (56) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals guard Michael Jordan is tracking towards a start with the Patriots on Sunday against his former team. Starting guard Sidy Sow has not practiced since the preseason finale and Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo had no further update on Friday.

Jordan started 19 games for Cincinnati during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and could play a key role on Sunday.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

