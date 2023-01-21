Report: Marcus Peters Fined For Unsportsmanlike Conduct In Wild Card Game

Peters carried out some cheap shots after the whistle against Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Marcus Peters received a fine notice from the NFL this week for his antics in the wild card round loss to Cincinnati.

According to Jay Morrison, Peters was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in the wild-card game.

Peters talked trash all night long and threw a few questionable late hits that cameras caught.

It's not his first offense, as the corner has multiple fines like this in his career ranging from drinking beer with fans to spitting on other players.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

