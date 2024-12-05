Report: Multiple NFL Coaches Wondering if Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor is on Hot Seat
CINCINNATI — ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that "multiple coaches" across the NFL are openly wondering if Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is on the hot seat.
Cincinnati is 4-8. They've lost three-straight games.
"This is the time of year when people are trying to figure out which rumors are true and which surprise job will open," Fowler wrote. "For example, I've had multiple coaches in the league text me this week about the Bengals job, wondering if Zac Taylor is on the hot seat."
Taylor has two years left on his current contract, but it is interesting that some coaches in NFL circles are openly wondering about the Bengals job.
Fowler doesn't necessarily believe the Bengals will move on from Taylor this offseason, but didn't rule out changes to the coaching staff.
"Not sure I see that, given some of the goodwill Taylor has built up there," Fowler wrote. "Owner Mike Brown's propensity for cost control (Taylor has two more years left on his deal). But the next month will be about deciphering what's real and what's not. And perhaps Taylor will make staff changes there."
The Bengals play the Cowboys, Titans, Browns, Broncos and Steelers to end the season. Regardless of what they do over the next five weeks, they will likely miss the playoffs for a second-straight year.
Taylor and the Bengals have to win out to avoid their first losing record since 2020 when Joe Burrow was a rookie and suffered a torn ACL halfway through the season.
