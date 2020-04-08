There has been plenty of speculation about Joe Burrow’s NFL future. Most expect him to end up in Cincinnati, while others think the Bengals should consider trading the No. 1 pick.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan isn’t buying the trade hype. He wasn’t shy when discussing a potential deal.

“They’re absolutely out of their minds if they trade that pick,” Ryan said on ESPN’s Get Up! “You’re going to take this young man with the very first pick. So as a staff, you’re going to do what he does best — a lot of empty sets, those types of things. This [pick] is a slam-dunk, no-brainer. He comes in day one and he’s going to be the starter.”

Burrow was exceptional last season at LSU. He led the Tigers to a 15-0 record en route to a National Championship. Burrow led the nation in yards (5,671), touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

The Dolphins are reportedly interested in trading up from the No. 5 pick to land Burrow. Miami would probably be willing to trade all three of their 2020 first-round picks in the deal. That may sound like a lot, but the asking price should be much higher.

The Bengals coached Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at the Senior Bowl, who would likely be the consolation prize if Cincinnati were to trade down to the No. 5 pick. He has the size NFL teams look for, but he had some accuracy issues in college.

The Bengals will take Burrow unless they’re blown away by a trade offer. The NFL Draft is just 15 days away.