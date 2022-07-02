Skip to main content

NFL Analyst Says People Are 'Sleeping' on Bengals Going Into 2022 Season

Cincinnati won the AFC Championship in 2021.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI last season, but that doesn't mean people expect them to make another run in 2022. 

Cincinnati's win total is set at 9.5 according to SI SportsBook, which is the fifth-best in the AFC.

Rich Eisen believes people are sleeping on the Bengals going into this season. 

"The Bengals, as we've known them, are over," Eisen tweeted. "It's a new age and era."

He also believes people are sleeping on the Eagles, Raiders, Saints and Steelers. 

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Fantasy Football: Which Bengals to Draft and Which Ones to Avoid

Watch: Stanley Morgan Jr. Mic'd Up During OTAs

Two Free Agents Bengals Could Target After Larry Ogunjobi Signed With Steelers

Three NFL Agents Weigh in on Joe Burrow's Future Contract

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Zac Taylor
News

Three Members of Bengals' Organization Make 40 Under 40 List

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) reacts with running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Betting Lines: Will Bengals Lead NFL in Scoring This Season?

By James RapienJun 30, 2022
Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Up BIG Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

By James RapienJun 30, 2022
Joe Burrow La'el Collins Smile
News

Four Bengals Make List of Potential First-Time Pro Bowlers

By James RapienJun 29, 2022
Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Mixon Not in Top Five of Latest Running Back Rankings

By James RapienJun 29, 2022
Joe Burrow
News

Podcast: Most Anticipated Season in Bengals' History?

By James RapienJun 29, 2022
Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Has a New Job Following His NFL Retirement

By James RapienJun 28, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0106
News

Bengals Announce Training Camp Schedule, Including Dates and Times of Practices Open to Fans

By James RapienJun 28, 2022