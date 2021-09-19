NFL News: Richard Sherman Hoping to Play This Season, Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams have reached to veteran cornerback Richard Sherman in hopes of signing the five-time Pro Bowler.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Buccaneers and 49ers have explored the possibility of signing Sherman. The Seahawks and Saints also kicked the tires on the veteran this offseason.
Sherman, 33, was arrested in July and is facing five misdemeanor chargers, including driving under the influence. He crashed his SUV and tried to force his way into a family member's home.
The three-time All-Pro pled not guilty to all charges and has been going to therapy according to Pelissero.
Sherman spent the first seven years of his career with the Seahawks, before signing with the 49ers in in 2018. He only appeared in five games for San Francisco in 2020 due to a calf injury.
