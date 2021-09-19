Richard Sherman Hoping to Play This Season, Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

The 33-year-old wants to continue his football career this season,

CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams have reached to veteran cornerback Richard Sherman in hopes of signing the five-time Pro Bowler.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Buccaneers and 49ers have explored the possibility of signing Sherman. The Seahawks and Saints also kicked the tires on the veteran this offseason.

Sherman, 33, was arrested in July and is facing five misdemeanor chargers, including driving under the influence. He crashed his SUV and tried to force his way into a family member's home.

The three-time All-Pro pled not guilty to all charges and has been going to therapy according to Pelissero.

Sherman spent the first seven years of his career with the Seahawks, before signing with the 49ers in in 2018. He only appeared in five games for San Francisco in 2020 due to a calf injury.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Three Keys to the Bengals Beating the Bears in Chicago

Bengals at Bears: All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

Zac Taylor Deserves Praise for Being a Modern NFL Head Coach

Tee Higgins Planning to Change Jersey Number

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd

Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"

Watch: Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Joe Mixon Named Ground Player of the Week

Bengals Sign Veteran Safety, Place Ricardo Allen on Injured Reserve

Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win

Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago

Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension

Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings

Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota

Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings

Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook