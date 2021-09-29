September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL News: Richard Sherman Signing With Buccaneers

The former Super Bowl Champion is headed to the Buccaneers.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Richard Sherman has a new team. The 33-year-old cornerback is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Sherman made the announcement on his podcast on Wednesday afternoon. 

The five-time Pro Bowler was arrested in July and is facing five misdemeanor chargers, including driving under the influence. He crashed his SUV and tried to force his way into a family member's home.

He pled not guilty to all charges and has been going to therapy according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sherman spent the first seven years of his career with the Seahawks, before signing with the 49ers in in 2018. He only appeared in five games for San Francisco in 2020 due to a calf injury. 

Tom Brady helped recruit Sherman to Tampa Bay. 

The Buccaneers have suffered multiple injuries at cornerback, which led to their pursuit of the former All-Pro. Watch Sherman's announcement below. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Bates, Awuzie, Higgins and Waynes

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"

Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Richard Sherman is Joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

just now
Screen Shot 2021-09-28 at 10.20.32 PM
News

Watch: Mike Hilton Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Steelers

1 hour ago
Tee Higgins
News

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Bates, Reiff, Higgins and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

12 hours ago
Jessie Bates
News

Bengals Injuries: Updates on Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins, Riley Reiff and Others

12 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (left) meets with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Tomlin Responds to Tyler Boyd's Observation of the Steelers

16 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a receiver against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

18 hours ago
Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh Steelers
News

NFL Analyst Praises Bengals: 'This Breed of Cat Has Got a Swag To It'

21 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
News

Former NFL Offensive Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: 'They Made the Right Choice'

23 hours ago