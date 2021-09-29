The former Super Bowl Champion is headed to the Buccaneers.

CINCINNATI — Richard Sherman has a new team. The 33-year-old cornerback is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sherman made the announcement on his podcast on Wednesday afternoon.

The five-time Pro Bowler was arrested in July and is facing five misdemeanor chargers, including driving under the influence. He crashed his SUV and tried to force his way into a family member's home.

He pled not guilty to all charges and has been going to therapy according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sherman spent the first seven years of his career with the Seahawks, before signing with the 49ers in in 2018. He only appeared in five games for San Francisco in 2020 due to a calf injury.

Tom Brady helped recruit Sherman to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers have suffered multiple injuries at cornerback, which led to their pursuit of the former All-Pro. Watch Sherman's announcement below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Bates, Awuzie, Higgins and Waynes

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook