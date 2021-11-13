Rams Wide-Out Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Rams Wide Receiver Robert Woods Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing
The Rams were hoping to have a four-headed monster at wide receiver after they officially signed Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday.
Instead, they're stuck hoping the 29-year-old can make up for the loss of Robert Woods.
Woods suffered a torn ACL during Friday's practice according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.
It's a big blow to a Rams' offense that was hoping to use more four wide receiver sets.
Beckham went from being a luxury to a necessity. Los Angeles is banking on him to fill Woods' role and then some.
The Rams are 7-2 and in second place in the NFC West. Beckham, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson will be their starting trio at wide receiver following Woods' injury.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry
Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider
Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race
Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack
Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?
Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List
Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor
Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve
Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns
Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses
Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland
Read More
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium
T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler
Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns
Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio
Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team
Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game
Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense
Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals