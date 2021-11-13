Rams Wide-Out Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

The Rams were hoping to have a four-headed monster at wide receiver after they officially signed Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday.

Instead, they're stuck hoping the 29-year-old can make up for the loss of Robert Woods.

Woods suffered a torn ACL during Friday's practice according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

It's a big blow to a Rams' offense that was hoping to use more four wide receiver sets.

Beckham went from being a luxury to a necessity. Los Angeles is banking on him to fill Woods' role and then some.

The Rams are 7-2 and in second place in the NFC West. Beckham, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson will be their starting trio at wide receiver following Woods' injury.

