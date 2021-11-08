Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Russell Wilson is Back, Star QB Set to Make Return in Week 10 Against Packers

    This is great news for the Seahawks.
    Author:

    The Seattle Seahawks received good news on Monday when star quarterback Russell Wilson announced that he would return for their Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. 

    Wilson announced the news on Twitter with a cool video that featured highlights of his rehab process.

    Seattle is 3-5 on the season. Wilson has missed the past three games after suffering an injured finger against the Rams in Week 5. 

    He's been on injured reserve since Oct. 15. The Seahawks posted a 1-2 record without Wilson in the lineup.

    Read More

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty

    Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Russell Wilson is Back, Star QB Set to Return For Week 10 Matchup Against Packers

    42 seconds ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) stands on the field during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Andrew Whitworth Impacting the Lives of Many

    1 hour ago
    Eli Apple, Donovan Peoples-Jones
    News

    Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Ugly Loss to the Browns

    3 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, loss cleveland browns
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Browns

    4 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    13 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins
    Gameday

    Watch: Bengals Fall to Browns in Battle of Ohio Beatdown

    14 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (17) tackled Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) on a punt return in the third quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns won, 41-16. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Browns Bury Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    17 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) waves to the crowd as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    DeSean Jackson is Signing With the Las Vegas Raiders

    19 hours ago