Russell Wilson is Back for the Seahawks, Will Odell Beckham Jr. Join Him?
The Seattle Seahawks got good news on Monday when star quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared to play after missing three games with a finger injury.
Will Wilson's return be enough to convince wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Seattle?
The three-time Pro Bowler will officially be released by the Browns on Monday. He'll be subject to waivers, but Ian Rapoport believes Beckham will go unclaimed.
If that happens then the Saints and Seahawks are reportedly the front-runners to sign the 29-year-old.
Read More
"The New Orleans clearly have a need at wide receiver with Michael Thomas out for the season," Rapoport said. "Another team to keep an eye on are the Seattle Seahawks. They have never been shy about grabbing a player who's a little bit of a lightning rod if he is talented. Odell certainly is."
Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns
Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium
T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler
Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns
Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio
Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team
Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game
Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense
Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets
Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Former NFL Official Shares Thoughts on Controversial Penalty
Snap Count Breakdown of the Bengals' Loss to the Jets
Three Down Look: Bengals Collapse in Fourth Quarter Against Jets
Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."
Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals