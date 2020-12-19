NFL News: Saints Star Wide Receiver Michael Thomas to Miss Rest of Regular Season

CINCINNATI — Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is going to miss the rest of the season due to a lingering ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New Orleans is placing Thomas on injured reserve, which means he'll miss the final three games of the season.

The team is hoping that the time off helps him get back to his normal self before the start of the playoffs.

Thomas has appeared in seven games this season. He has 40 receptions for 438 yards. It's the first time in his career that he hasn't topped the 1,000-yard mark.

The Saints are 10-3 this season even though Thomas and star quarterback Drew Brees have both missed significant time due to injury.

Brees is set to return to the field this week against the Chiefs. The future Hall of Famer missed four games after suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung against the 49ers in Week 10.

New Orleans is 7-2 with Brees under center this season. He's completed 219-of-298 passes (73.5%) for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games.

They posted a 3-1 record without Brees. They still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs. At 10-3, they're tied with the Packers for the top spot. Green Bay holds the tiebreaker, which means the Saints probably have to win-out to secure a bye.

Not having Thomas is going to make it tough, especially on Sunday against Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs.

They close out the season with a home matchup against the Vikings, before hitting the road to face the Panthers.

