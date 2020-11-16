Report: Drew Brees Dealing With Multiple Rib Fractures and a Collapsed Lung

CINCINNATI — Saints quarterback Drew Brees missed the second half of Sunday's 27-13 win over the 49ers due to a rib injury.

It turns out that the injury could cause him to miss significant time.

The Future Hall of Famer suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

It's uncertain how much time he will miss. Doctors have cautioned Brees to be especially careful moving forward due to the lung damage he suffered in Sunday's game.

This explains why Brees couldn't return to Sunday's game in the second half. He was standing on the sidelines, but didn't re-enter the game.

Brees reportedly entered Sunday's game with at least one cracked rib. The injury got much worse against the 49ers.

The Saints aren't considering placing Brees on injured reserve according to Ian Rapoport, which would guarantee he would be out for three games. That means they're leaving the door open to a potential return sooner, although it sounds like a serious injury.

The Saints are 7-2 this season and in first place in the NFC South. Jameis Winston is expected to start in Brees' absence. New Orleans can also turn to Taysom Hill, who is involved in the offense on a weekly basis.

This is a chance for Winston to show the rest of the NFL that he deserves to be a starting quarterback. He signed a one-year deal with the Saints this offseason.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!