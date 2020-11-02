SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Report: 49ers Trading Alexander to Saints, Titans Adding King From Chargers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but teams are already making moves. 

The San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Alexander was being shopped for months. The 26-year-old has 30 tackles in five games. He's dealt with injuries in each of the past three seasons. 

The 49ers wanted to unload his contract and the Saints are clearly all-in on winning a Super Bowl this year. 

Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million contract with San Francisco in 2019. The injuries derailed his time in the Bay Area. The Saints are hoping he can be the missing piece of their defense.

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross

READ MORE: The Bengals Should Be Buyers at the Trade Deadline

Another Trade

The Chargers traded cornerback Desmond King to the Titans for a sixth-round pick according to Albert Breer. 

The Chargers were reportedly open to trading King. The Titans' secondary is one of the worst in the league. Joe Burrow and the Bengals carved them up on Sunday in Tennessee's 31-20 loss to Cincinnati. 

It's not surprising to see playoff contenders make moves like this ahead of the deadline. There are plenty of capable veteran

The Steelers traded for veteran linebacker Avery Williamson on Sunday night. He's in a contract year with the Jets. 

Three trades have been agreed to in the last 16 hours. More moves could be on the way. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Bengals Should be Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals Should be Buyers and Sellers at the Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Watch: Vonn Bell on Bengals' Win Over Titans, the Locker Room and the Culture

Vonn Bell on Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Tennessee Titans

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

NFL Trade Rumors: Bengals Should Shop A.J. Green Ahead of Trade Deadline

NFL Trade Rumors: Cincinnati Bengals Should Shop A.J. Green Ahead of Trade Deadline

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Deal or No Deal: Bengals Trade Deadline Edition

Deal or No Deal: Cincinnati Bengals Trade Deadline Edition

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor Discusses the Bengals' Culture, the Coaching Staff, the Trade Deadline and More

Zac Taylor Discusses the Cincinnati Bengals' Culture, the Coaching Staff, the Trade Deadline and More

James Rapien

Taylor Praises Price, Sends Message to Locker Room: 'He's About Everything We Want Our Players to be About'

Zac Taylor Praises Billy Price: 'He's About Everything We Want Our Players to be About'

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 31-20 Win Over the Titans

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' 31-20 Win Over the Tennessee Titans

Blake Jewell

by

Bengalinmate

Balanced Attack Helps Bengals Upset Titans

Balanced Attack Helps Cincinnati Bengals Upset Tennessee Titans

NicoleZembrodt

Podcast: The Bengals' Win Over the Titans and the Trade Deadline

Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Tennessee Titans and the NFL Trade Deadline=

James Rapien

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

A Snap Count Breakdown From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the Tennessee Titans

James Rapien