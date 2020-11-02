CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but teams are already making moves.

The San Francisco 49ers are trading linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a fifth-round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Alexander was being shopped for months. The 26-year-old has 30 tackles in five games. He's dealt with injuries in each of the past three seasons.

The 49ers wanted to unload his contract and the Saints are clearly all-in on winning a Super Bowl this year.

Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million contract with San Francisco in 2019. The injuries derailed his time in the Bay Area. The Saints are hoping he can be the missing piece of their defense.

READ MORE: Three Teams That Should Consider Trading For John Ross

READ MORE: The Bengals Should Be Buyers at the Trade Deadline

Another Trade

The Chargers traded cornerback Desmond King to the Titans for a sixth-round pick according to Albert Breer.

The Chargers were reportedly open to trading King. The Titans' secondary is one of the worst in the league. Joe Burrow and the Bengals carved them up on Sunday in Tennessee's 31-20 loss to Cincinnati.

It's not surprising to see playoff contenders make moves like this ahead of the deadline. There are plenty of capable veteran

The Steelers traded for veteran linebacker Avery Williamson on Sunday night. He's in a contract year with the Jets.

Three trades have been agreed to in the last 16 hours. More moves could be on the way.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!