Report: Saints Trying to Move Into Top-10 to Take Offensive Lineman

Report: Saints Trying to Move Into Top-10 to Take an Offensive Lineman
CINCINNATI — The Saints have the 28th overall pick in tonight's NFL Draft, but they're hoping to move up according to multiple reports.
"I was told Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is working the phone, trying to trade into the top 10," ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted. "The primary reason isn’t for a QB, it’s actually for another position. Although, there is 1 QB (not named Trevor) who would change their minds if he was still available."
The Saints are targeting Oregon tackle Penei Sewell according to Mike Fisher of CowboysSi.com.
New Orleans has three third-round picks. They'd likely have to give up multiple selections, including No. 28 and a future first to get into the top-10 to take Sewell or any of the other elite prospects.
The Lions, Panthers and Broncos may be willing to trade down if the price is right. The Bengals probably wouldn't entertain a move that far down the board, unless they were blown away by an offer.
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft
Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft
Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021
Falcons Planning to Take Top Playmaker in 2021 NFL Draft
Ja'Marr Chase Has Lofty Goals For Rookie Season
Bucky Brooks Weighs in on the Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate
Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green
Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5
Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate
OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2
Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft
Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals