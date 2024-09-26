All Bengals

Sam Hubbard Addresses Struggles, Key to Bengals' Defense Generating More Pressure

The Bengals only have five sacks in three games and have struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) walk to the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) walk to the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defensive front has struggled so far this season. They couldn't generate any pressure on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on Monday night, which helped the second overall pick post historic numbers.

Sam Hubbard is at the forefront those struggles. He missed most of training camp due to a knee injury, but he isn't using that as an excuse for his performance.

"I don't want to talk about injuries," Hubbard said on Wednesday. "I think I definitely could play better - fixing my mistakes, getting with my coach, getting a rotation going. I think Ced (Cedric Johnson) stepped in and played great. Getting Myles (Murphy) back soon, that's going to be really good for us. It's all about the next play."

Hubbard has 10 tackles and no sacks in three games. He also has a few missed tackles and hasn't generated consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, despite being on the opposite side of Trey Hendrickson.

The Commanders converted 8-of-9 third or fourth down attempts on Monday night. What's the key to getting more pressure?

"First we've got to stop the run," Hubbard said. "We've got to put ourselves in third and long situations where we get an opportunity to pin our ears back. Once we get that and get a lead then we get to tee off. That's the formula for rushing the passer."

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News