Sam Hubbard Addresses Struggles, Key to Bengals' Defense Generating More Pressure
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defensive front has struggled so far this season. They couldn't generate any pressure on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on Monday night, which helped the second overall pick post historic numbers.
Sam Hubbard is at the forefront those struggles. He missed most of training camp due to a knee injury, but he isn't using that as an excuse for his performance.
"I don't want to talk about injuries," Hubbard said on Wednesday. "I think I definitely could play better - fixing my mistakes, getting with my coach, getting a rotation going. I think Ced (Cedric Johnson) stepped in and played great. Getting Myles (Murphy) back soon, that's going to be really good for us. It's all about the next play."
Hubbard has 10 tackles and no sacks in three games. He also has a few missed tackles and hasn't generated consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, despite being on the opposite side of Trey Hendrickson.
The Commanders converted 8-of-9 third or fourth down attempts on Monday night. What's the key to getting more pressure?
"First we've got to stop the run," Hubbard said. "We've got to put ourselves in third and long situations where we get an opportunity to pin our ears back. Once we get that and get a lead then we get to tee off. That's the formula for rushing the passer."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast