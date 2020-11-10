SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Sam Hubbard Cleared to Practice, Eligible to Return for Bengals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was cleared to return to practice on Tuesday. 

The 25-year-old has missed the past three games with a left elbow injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Ravens. The Bengals placed him on injured reserve last month. 

Hubbard has 23 tackles and one sack in five games this season. 

The Bengals designated him to return from injured reserve, which opens up a 21-day period in which Hubbard can practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. 

He can be activated at any time, which means there's a chance he could play on Sunday against the Steelers

The Bengals are shorthanded in the trenches, so getting Hubbard back in time for Sunday's game would be big for a unit that's relying on fifth-round rookie Khalid Kareem, Amani Bledsoe and other young players. 

Hubbard could play on Sunday, but there's also a chance that the team wants to get him on the practice field this week in hopes of having him back for their Week 11 matchup against Washington. 

The Bengals activated veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels from injured reserve and he was able to play in a game that week earlier this season, but every injury is different.

Either way, this is a good sign for a team that is hoping to make a second half push. 

The Bengals sit at 2-5-1. They've been shorthanded on defense for most of the season. Getting Hubbard back will make a difference, even if it isn't on Sunday against the Steelers. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five NFL Draft Prospects That Bengals Fans Should Monitor

Five NFL Draft Prospects That Cincinnati Bengals Fans Should Monitor

Blake Jewell

by

Beans-N-Toast

Bengals Higher Than Expected, But Fall in Power Rankings After Bye Week

Cincinnati Bengals Ranked Higher Than Expected, But Fall in Power Rankings After Bye Week

James Rapien

Ben Roethlisberger and Three Steelers' Teammates Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

Ben Roethlisberger and Three Pittsburgh Steelers' Teammates Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

James Rapien

Podcast: Expectations for the Second Half of the Season, the Bengals' Offense, Joe Burrow and Scheme Changes

Expectations for the Second Half of the Season, the Cincinnati Bengals' Offense, Joe Burrow and Scheme Changes

James Rapien

Three Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Bengals' Season

Three Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Cincinnati Bengals' Season

James Rapien

The Bengals and Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers Both Put Players on COVID-19 Reserve List Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor on Two Players Testing Positive COVID-19, Adjusting Schematically and the Bengals' Confidence

Zac Taylor on Two Players Testing Positive COVID-19, Adjusting Schematically and the Cincinnati Bengals' Confidence

James Rapien

Atlanta Falcons Waived Former First-Round Pick Takk McKinley

Atlanta Falcons Waived Former First-Round Pick Takk McKinley

James Rapien

Lawson Aims to Disrupt NFL Backfields for Years to Come

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson on health, longevity and his desire to be great

Elise Jesse

NFL News: Christian McCaffrey Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

Carolina Panthers Running Back Christian McCaffrey Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

James Rapien