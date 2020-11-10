Sam Hubbard Cleared to Practice, Eligible to Return for Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was cleared to return to practice on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has missed the past three games with a left elbow injury he suffered in Week 5 against the Ravens. The Bengals placed him on injured reserve last month.

Hubbard has 23 tackles and one sack in five games this season.

The Bengals designated him to return from injured reserve, which opens up a 21-day period in which Hubbard can practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster.

He can be activated at any time, which means there's a chance he could play on Sunday against the Steelers

The Bengals are shorthanded in the trenches, so getting Hubbard back in time for Sunday's game would be big for a unit that's relying on fifth-round rookie Khalid Kareem, Amani Bledsoe and other young players.

Hubbard could play on Sunday, but there's also a chance that the team wants to get him on the practice field this week in hopes of having him back for their Week 11 matchup against Washington.

The Bengals activated veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels from injured reserve and he was able to play in a game that week earlier this season, but every injury is different.

Either way, this is a good sign for a team that is hoping to make a second half push.

The Bengals sit at 2-5-1. They've been shorthanded on defense for most of the season. Getting Hubbard back will make a difference, even if it isn't on Sunday against the Steelers.

