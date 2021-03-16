Seahawks 'Making Push' to keep Shaquill Griffin, William Jackson Would Become Top Free Agent CB

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Seahawks 'Making Push' to Re-Sign Shaquill Griffin, Which Would Make William Jackson III the Top Free Agent Corner

Griffin and Jackson are considered the top free agent cornerbacks
CINCINNATI — The top cornerbacks could have new homes by the end of the day. 

The Seattle Seahawks are "making a hard push" to re-sign Shaquill Griffin according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old is arguably the top cornerback on the market. Bengals defensive back William Jackson III would have something to say about that. 

Griffin reportedly has two "strong offers" and is expected to make a decision soon. If he goes back to Seattle, then Jackson could land in Jacksonville or Cleveland, as both teams are in the market for a top cornerback. 

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Week 5 NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Vs Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10 Week 5
Jul 29, 2019; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) hangs on to the ball after he intercepted a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive guard Trai Turner (70) on the side line during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Raiders 26-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
