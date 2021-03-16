Seahawks 'Making Push' to keep Shaquill Griffin, William Jackson Would Become Top Free Agent CB

Seahawks 'Making Push' to Re-Sign Shaquill Griffin, Which Would Make William Jackson III the Top Free Agent Corner
CINCINNATI — The top cornerbacks could have new homes by the end of the day.
The Seattle Seahawks are "making a hard push" to re-sign Shaquill Griffin according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The 25-year-old is arguably the top cornerback on the market. Bengals defensive back William Jackson III would have something to say about that.
Griffin reportedly has two "strong offers" and is expected to make a decision soon. If he goes back to Seattle, then Jackson could land in Jacksonville or Cleveland, as both teams are in the market for a top cornerback.
