Breaking: Seahawks to Release Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap played eight games for the Seahawks in 2020

Carlos Dunlap's tenure in Seattle will be short-lived. The Seahawks plan to release the three-time Pro Bowler on Monday afternoon according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dunlap appeared in eight games for Seattle after the Seahawks acquired him in a midseason trade with the Bengals. in 2020 after the Bengals sent him to Seattle in a midseason trade.

He finished with five sacks, 14 tackles (six for loss) and 14 quarterback hits over that span.

Despite a productive stint with the Seahawks, they're going to release the three-time Pro Bowler. Keeping him would cost Seattle $14.1 million in cap space, which is too big of a pill for the organization to swallow.

There's still a chance Dunlap returns to Seattle with a different contract, but he'll get to test free agency for the first time in his career before making a decision.

Dunlap was scheduled to make a $3 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2021 league year. Instead, he'll be able to sign with another team before free agency officially starts.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap in the second-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had 82.5 career sacks with Cincinnati, which is one shy of Eddie Edwards' franchise record (83.5). He had one sack and 18 tackles in seven games with the Bengals before they traded him to the Seahawks.

