Sewell or Chase? Two Insiders Give Their Thoughts on the Bengals' Fifth Pick

Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase? Two Insiders Give Their Thoughts on the Bengals' Fifth Pick
CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of momentum for "Team Sewell" over the past few days. Everyone has an opinion about the Penei Sewell versus Ja'Marr Chase debate that Bengals fans have been having on social media.
Both Dave Lapham and Anthony Muñoz want Cincinnati to take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.
Despite the recent push, there are still plenty of people on "Team Chase."
Bill Simmons and Danny Kelly of The Ringer both discussed the Bengals' options at No. 5 earlier this week.
"First it was Cincinnati was going to take a tackle, now it seems like it's gonna be the best receiver, which people think is Chase. I like that pick for the Bengals," Simmons said. "It's not like Sewell is a generational franchise tackle, right? He's the best tackle in this draft, Chase has a chance to be a potentially generational receiver and if you put him with Burrow and you can figure out the offensive line later. The counter to that would be you had no offensive line last year and you got your quarterback basically killed and he's out for the year. Maybe you should draft a tackle.
"I feel like you can address the line [in the] second or third round, but you're not going to have many chances to take a receiver like Chase."
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
Kelly agreed with Simmons, even though he understands the thought process behind drafting Sewell.
"Chase is on a tier of his own in terms of this receiver class and there are several good offensive tackles I think you could get in the second round," Kelly said. "I still think they can improve their offensive line in the second round or the third round. I think Sewell is a very good prospect, but I don't know if he is a generational type prospect where he's a sure fire Hall of Fame type player. Not that I'm saying Chase is that, but Chase is definitely a game changer."
Who will the Bengals take with the fifth pick? We'll get the answer on draft night, which starts on April 29 at 8 p.m.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase
Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?
Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy
Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor
A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?
Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow
Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0
Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard
How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?
Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups
Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati
Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick
Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return
Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft
How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process
Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals
A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You
Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow
NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell
Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell
"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout
Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase
Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate
William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base
Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout
Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase
This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell
Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase
This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand
One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches
How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?
Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals