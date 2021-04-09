Sewell or Chase? Two Insiders Give Their Thoughts on the Bengals' Fifth Pick

CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of momentum for "Team Sewell" over the past few days. Everyone has an opinion about the Penei Sewell versus Ja'Marr Chase debate that Bengals fans have been having on social media.

Both Dave Lapham and Anthony Muñoz want Cincinnati to take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Despite the recent push, there are still plenty of people on "Team Chase."

Bill Simmons and Danny Kelly of The Ringer both discussed the Bengals' options at No. 5 earlier this week.

"First it was Cincinnati was going to take a tackle, now it seems like it's gonna be the best receiver, which people think is Chase. I like that pick for the Bengals," Simmons said. "It's not like Sewell is a generational franchise tackle, right? He's the best tackle in this draft, Chase has a chance to be a potentially generational receiver and if you put him with Burrow and you can figure out the offensive line later. The counter to that would be you had no offensive line last year and you got your quarterback basically killed and he's out for the year. Maybe you should draft a tackle. "I feel like you can address the line [in the] second or third round, but you're not going to have many chances to take a receiver like Chase."

Kelly agreed with Simmons, even though he understands the thought process behind drafting Sewell.

"Chase is on a tier of his own in terms of this receiver class and there are several good offensive tackles I think you could get in the second round," Kelly said. "I still think they can improve their offensive line in the second round or the third round. I think Sewell is a very good prospect, but I don't know if he is a generational type prospect where he's a sure fire Hall of Fame type player. Not that I'm saying Chase is that, but Chase is definitely a game changer."

Who will the Bengals take with the fifth pick? We'll get the answer on draft night, which starts on April 29 at 8 p.m.

