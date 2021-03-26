Should Bengals Make a Run at Seahawks DT Jarran Reed?

Should the Bengals Make a Run at Seahawks Defensive Tackle Jarran Reed?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a run at Sheldon Rankins, but came up short last weekend and the veteran defensive tackle ended up signing with the Jets.
Cincinnati needs to add another defensive tackle this offseason to compliment Larry Ogunjobi and DJ Reader. They might be getting a late gift in free agency.
The Seahawks are expected to release or trade Jarran Reed on Friday afternoon. He is entering the final year of his contract after being a second-round pick (49th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s due to make $8.075 million in salary this year.
Reed was looking for a long-term deal, but the Seahawks were hoping he'd convert some of his salary into a signing bonus according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Those conversations didn't go well, which means he could be released or traded.
The Seahawks would save $8.5 million in cap space if they released Reed. That's more than enough money to cover Carlos Dunlap's new contract.
Reed has 194 tackles (22 for loss), 22 sacks and 58 quarterback hits in 72 career games. He'd be a perfect fit alongside Reader and Ogunjobi.
The Bengals probably aren't willing to give up draft capital for a guy that could be released—especially one that's looking for a new contract. If Reed gets released, then Cincinnati would and probably should try to sign him. He's only 28-years-old and would be the best defensive tackle on the market.
Don't be shocked if the Bengals try to visit with Reed if he's released in hopes of signing him to a two or three-year contract.
