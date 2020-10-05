A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win Over the Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Jaguars 33-25 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. It was their first win of the 2020 season.

Here's a look at the playtime percentage and snap counts for each player on the team.

Not pictured: Hakeem Adeniji and Billy Price both played seven (23%) special teams snaps.

The first thing that stands out is the consistency in the trenches. Fred Johnson was so bad at right guard that they went to Price last week against Philadelphia. That might've made matters worse. Alex Redmond deserves credit for stabilizing the Bengals' offensive line—at least for one week.

Drew Sample got the most snaps of all the skill position players. He was targeted twice in the end zone on Sunday. He hasn't scored a touchdown in the NFL yet, but that should be coming soon. Joe Burrow trusts him and loves throwing to the tight end. He went back to Sample following the improbable Myles Jack interception.

"I'm not going to let a play that someone did or didn't make affect my decision-making," Burrow said. "I have faith in all our receivers, so if the defense shows me one thing, I'm going to throw it to the spot I'm supposed to and our guys are going to make plays for me. I have faith in all our guys."

Tyler Boyd, who was on the field for 58 snaps (77%) is clearly the most reliable receiver of the bunch. He has at least seven receptions and 77 yards in each of the past three games.

Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates and William Jackson III played every snap on defense. Darius Phillips played 75 snaps total — 60 on defense and 15 on special teams.

DJ Reader was on the field for 56 defensive snaps, which was the most taken by a defensive linemen on either team. Linebacker Jordan Evans made the most of his 12 defensive snaps and safety Shawn Williams is still trying to carve out a role on defense. He was on the field for 17 defensive snaps (25%) and 23 special teams snaps (74%).

