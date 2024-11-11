All Bengals

Sources: Cincinnati Bengals Not Signing Former Top Pick Leonard Fournette After Workout

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) tries to shake Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) to assist in the tackle in the first quarter during a Week 15 NFL game. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 2020 Syndication The Enquirer / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't signing former fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette after bringing him in for a workout and visit, league sources confirmed.

Fournette, 29, was hoping to join the practice squad after his workout and possibly contribute down the stretch of the season. He's ran for 4,518 yards and 34 touchdowns in 81 regular season games with the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Bills.

The Bengals opted to sign Gary Brightwell to the practice squad instead. Learn more about Brightwell here.

James Rapien
