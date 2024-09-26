All Bengals

Sports Illustrated Deems Cincinnati Bengals NFL's Most Overrated Team

The 2022 AFC Championship win is fading further and further into memory.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) celebrates after a stop in the third quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) celebrates after a stop in the third quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano dropped a fact or fiction column this week and crowned the Bengals the NFL's most overrated team.

Cincinnati is 0-3 for the first time in the Joe Burrow era.

"It’s time to stop crowning the Bengals for beating the Kansas City Chiefs once," Manzano wrote. "Yes, that doesn’t summarize how monumental that victory was, but the purpose of this section is to convince the football public to forget about what the Bengals did on Jan. 30, 2022. Many believe the Bengals will consistently be as good as they were during the ’21 playoffs. 

"I’m not here to diminish the Bengals’ memorable playoff victory, because only that team can say they beat Patrick Mahomes in the postseason without Tom Brady on their side. And they probably would have won Super Bowl LVI if Aaron Donald hadn’t blown up a crucial play late in the game. It was a special season in Cincinnati, but it’s time to move on."

That it is.

Cincinnati is still stuck in the past in too many ways (i.e. contracts, roster construction), and it's completely wrecked the start of the 2024 season. Time will tell if they can turn it around and become the second team this century to start 0-3 and make the NFL playoffs.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

