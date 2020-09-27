SI.com
Week 3 Staff picks: Bengals at Eagles

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Eagles are both looking for their first win on Sunday. 

The game is in Philadelphia, which certainly contributed to the Eagles being favored by 6.5 points to start the week. Plenty of the sharp money was on the Bengals, which moved the line down to 4.5. 

The Eagles are struggling. They lost to Washington 27-17 in Week 1 and were blown out by the Rams 37-19 on Sunday. Philadelphia has been outscored 57-19 in their last six quarters of play. 

Cincinnati has lost two games by a combined eight points. They feel like they should've beat the Chargers in Week 1 and hung with the Browns on the road in Week 2.

Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and Bengals should be a close game between two teams that are desperately looking for their first win. 

Three of the five members of the AllBengals team picked Cincinnati to get their first win of the season. Check out our staff picks below. 

Russ Heltman — Bengals lose 31-24

Nicole Zembrodt — Bengals win 27-24

Blake Jewell — Bengals win 31-24

Andrew Miller — Bengals win 24-16

James Rapien — Bengals lose 26-23

