Steelers Beat Bears, Bengals Enter Bye Week in AFC North Cellar

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were sitting at the top of the AFC two weeks ago with a 5-2 record. Now they're entering the bye week in last place in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh beat Chicago 29-27 in a Monday night thriller. Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on a 7-play, 52-yard drive in the final two minutes of the game. Chris Boswell kicked a 40-yard field goal with just 26 seconds remaining to give the Steelers the win.

That gives Pittsburgh a 5-3 record. They move into second place in the AFC North. The Ravens (6-2) are in first place and the Browns are in third place (5-4).

Cincinnati (5-4) blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead in Week 8 against the Jets and then they were crushed by Cleveland on Sunday.

The Bengals have to bye week to regroup and recalibrate before their final eight games of the season.

Cincinnati travels to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Nov. 21.

