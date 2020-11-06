SI.com
Report: Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fined $100K for Not Wearing Mask on Sideline

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is the latest head coach to be fined by the NFL for not wearing his mask on the sidelines. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the league fined Tomlin $100,000 after he was seen not wearing a mask during the Steelers' win over the Ravens. The team was fined $250,000 for the incident. 

This comes just one day after the NFL fined the Raiders $500,000 for violating COVID-19 safety protocols. They were repeat offenders, which made the punishment much more severe. 

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was fined $150,000 and the organization lost their sixth-round draft pick. 

Tomlin and Gruden aren't the only head coaches that have been fined for not wearing a mask on the sidelines. Denver's Vic Fangio, Seattle's Pete Carroll, San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and New Orleans' Sean Payton were also fined in September.

"I think you have to consider everything. It’s your livelihood," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in September. "We live off the communication in a critical moment and you want to be able to speak clearly. We gotta continue to work on the best way to make that happen."

Gruden is the only coach that has been fined twice for violating the rules, which is part of the reason why the league handed down such a harsh punishment. 

The Steelers are the NFL's only undefeated team. They look to continue their hot start this Sunday against the Cowboys. There's a very real possibility they could be 8-0 heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Bengals. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

