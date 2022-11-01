Skip to main content

Another AFC North Trade: Steelers Send Chase Claypool to Bears

The Steelers and Ravens have both made trades in the past 24 hours.

CINCINNATI — The Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears in exchange for a second-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. 

Claypool was on the trade block and now he'll get to be Justin Fields' newest weapon in Chicago.The veteran receiver has 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown in eight games this season. 

The Steelers aren't the only team to make a trade with the Bears this week. Chicago dealt linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for two draft picks

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

