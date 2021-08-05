Report: Talks 'Heating Up' Between Eagles and Texans Regarding Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be playing for a new team in the near future.

Trade talks between Philadelphia and Houston are "heating up" according to Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.

"Talks are heating up between Eagles and Texans on a Deshaun Watson trade," Trapasso tweeted. "Still some hurdles to get over. But both sides attempting to come to an agreement."

The Eagles are one of multiple teams that have shown some level of interest in Watson. Miami and Washington has also discussed a potential deal.

Watson requested a trade this offseason. He is currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women. The NFL didn't put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list prior to the start of training camp.

The lawsuits could drive down his trade value at minimum, but the fact that he wasn't placed on the exempt list (yet), is a good sign for the Texans, who obviously want to get as much as possible in a potential trade. No criminal charges have been filed.

Watson reported to training camp, but isn't expected to play for the Texans this season.

