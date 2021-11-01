Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Tee Higgins Says Bengals' Locker Room Would Welcome Deadline Addition With Open Arms

    The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Bengals are one of many teams that could be looking to add to their roster. 

    Cincinnati's team chemistry has stood out through the first two months of the season. Second-year wide receiver isn't worried about the culture being impacted by a veteran if the Bengals did make a move at the deadline.

    "No, not at all. We would welcome them with open arms," Tee Higgins said. "Just bring them right into the family feeling that we got right now." 

    That coincides with what head coach Zac Taylor said last week. 

    "I just think our locker room has a good culture and they do a good job of welcoming players in whatever way, shape or form we add them," Taylor said

    What message would a deal at the deadline send to the locker room? 

    "They're trying to win, just like we all are," Higgins said. 

    The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. For more, watch the video below. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

