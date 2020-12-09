Injury Roundup— The Latest on Tee Higgins' Hamstring, Alex Redmond and more

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.

The rookie tweaked it while jumping over a defender in an attempt to gain extra yards. He downplayed the injury after the game.

"I just had a little hamstring tweak. But I’m a playmaker. Playmakers try to make plays and I tried to make a play. So if it comes about again, I’ll do it again," Higgins said after the game. "That’s who I am. Just go out there and try to make a play. I call myself a playmaker, so that’s what I try to do every play."

Higgins was limited in Wednesday's practice. It's a good sign that he was able to participate, despite not finishing Sunday's game.

Guard Alex Redmond was also limited on Wednesday. He was out last week due to a concussion he suffered against the Giants in Week 12.

Redmond joins Quinton Spain, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Michael Jordan on the interior of the Bengals' offensive line. Spain appears to be a lock to start and is capable of playing on both the left and right side, which means it's a three-way battle between Redmond, Jordan and Su'a-Filo for the other guard spot.

Quarterback Brandon Allen was a full participant on Wednesday after suffering a chest injury in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins.

Brandon Wilson (hamstring), Xavier Williams (back) and Clark Harris (groin) all missed practice.

Check out Wednesday's entire injury report below.