Injury Roundup— The Latest on Tee Higgins' Hamstring, Alex Redmond and more

Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against Miami
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins. 

The rookie tweaked it while jumping over a defender in an attempt to gain extra yards. He downplayed the injury after the game.

"I just had a little hamstring tweak. But I’m a playmaker. Playmakers try to make plays and I tried to make a play. So if it comes about again, I’ll do it again," Higgins said after the game. "That’s who I am. Just go out there and try to make a play. I call myself a playmaker, so that’s what I try to do every play."

Higgins was limited in Wednesday's practice. It's a good sign that he was able to participate, despite not finishing Sunday's game. 

Guard Alex Redmond was also limited on Wednesday. He was out last week due to a concussion he suffered against the Giants in Week 12. 

Redmond joins Quinton Spain, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Michael Jordan on the interior of the Bengals' offensive line. Spain appears to be a lock to start and is capable of playing on both the left and right side, which means it's a three-way battle between Redmond, Jordan and Su'a-Filo for the other guard spot.

Quarterback Brandon Allen was a full participant on Wednesday after suffering a chest injury in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins. 

Brandon Wilson (hamstring), Xavier Williams (back) and Clark Harris (groin) all missed practice. 

Check out Wednesday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch out of bounds in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones (24) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
