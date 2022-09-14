Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Still in Concussion Protocol, Making Good Progress
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the Steelers.
The 23-year-old is hoping to be on the field on Sunday in Dallas.
Higgins will participate in individual drills on Wednesday, but hasn't cleared concussion protocol.
"He's making good progress through the protocol," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He'll do some limited stuff. He won't be in the team action, but he'll be in the routes on air and the group stuff."
Getting Higgins back would give Cincinnati's offense a boost. He left in the second quarter of their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers
Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys
Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers
Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch
Read More
Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss
Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others
Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers
Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers
Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast