Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Still in Concussion Protocol, Making Good Progress

Higgins left in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the Steelers. 

The 23-year-old is hoping to be on the field on Sunday in Dallas. 

Higgins will participate in individual drills on Wednesday, but hasn't cleared concussion protocol. 

"He's making good progress through the protocol," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He'll do some limited stuff. He won't be in the team action, but he'll be in the routes on air and the group stuff."

Getting Higgins back would give Cincinnati's offense a boost. He left in the second quarter of their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh. 

