Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Still in Concussion Protocol, Making Good Progress

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

The 23-year-old is hoping to be on the field on Sunday in Dallas.

Higgins will participate in individual drills on Wednesday, but hasn't cleared concussion protocol.

"He's making good progress through the protocol," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He'll do some limited stuff. He won't be in the team action, but he'll be in the routes on air and the group stuff."

Getting Higgins back would give Cincinnati's offense a boost. He left in the second quarter of their Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Three Thoughts on Bengals Ahead of Week 2 Matchup Against Cowboys

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok