October 6, 2021
Watch: Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie Return to Practice for Bengals

Multiple stars could return this week for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Jaguars without multiple key players in Week 4. They're hoping to get most, if not all of those guys back this week against the Packers. 

Wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder), safety Jessie Bates (neck) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) all returned to practice on Wednesday. Joe Mixon (ankle) didn't participate. He rode the bike on the rehab field. 

Higgins, Bates and Awuzie were on the field going through drills during the portion of practice that's open to the media. Watch clips of all three players below.

The official practice report comes out later today. We'll have the latest on all of the Bengals' injuries when it's released.  

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend: 'He's Got an Aura About Him'

1 hour ago
Ricardo Allen
Bengals Getting Healthier, Veteran Safety Set to Return Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Packers

5 hours ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs with the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Film Breakdown: Three Key Players From the Bengals' Thursday Night Win

6 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Surprising Move: Patriots Releasing Former All-Pro Cornerback

6 hours ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Bengals' Win Over Jaguars: 'Time For Me to Take Over'

7 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
Podcast: Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert and Ja'Marr Chase's Historic Start

8 hours ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow Has Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

20 hours ago