Watch: Tee Higgins discusses his health, working with A.J. Green, Joe Burrow and more

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins participated in team drills for the first time since the players put on full pads last week.

The rookie had been dealing with a sore hamstring. He discussed the injury, what his biggest adjustment has been, plus what it's like to work with A.J. Green and his impressions of Joe Burrow. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page.

