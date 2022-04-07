Terrell Owens Suggests He Would've Helped Chiefs Beat Bengals in AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Terrell Owens still thinks he can be a difference maker in the NFL.
The Hall of Fame wide receiver hasn't played in the league since 2010, but admits he tried to join the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
“I talked extensively, time to time, with Andy Reid—who coached me when I was in Philly. I was blowing his phone up throughout the course of [2021]. I’m like, ‘Dude, bring me in. Bring me in. You know what I mean?’" Owens said on the Pat McAfee Show. “There was no production [from Gordon]. You look at the last game that they played... they’re in the red zone, just as I had mentioned. Third down, red-zone situation—Patrick Mahomes, he couldn’t find anybody in the red zone. You insert me into that offense, that’s where I just said I would be valuable. You had Tyreek Hill, you got Travis Kelce. You put me on the other side of that formation. Somebody has to commit to one side or the other because at the end of the day, I’m going to get open. I’m going to be a viable option, just as Travis Kelce will be at tight end and Tyreek Hill."
Ironically, Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 when he was a member of the Bengals. The 48-year-old spent training camp with the Seahawks in 2012, but was released before the start of the regular season.
It sounds like he wants one more shot at making a roster.
“Like I said, it has to be a very unique situation for me and obviously a good opportunity," Owens said. "I know that I can come in and contribute.”
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility
Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Read More
Blake's Take: Bengals Address Big Needs in 7-Round Mock Draft
Four Veterans the Bengals Could Still Sign in Free Agency
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency
Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback
Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense
La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals