CINCINNATI — Terrell Owens still thinks he can be a difference maker in the NFL.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver hasn't played in the league since 2010, but admits he tried to join the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

“I talked extensively, time to time, with Andy Reid—who coached me when I was in Philly. I was blowing his phone up throughout the course of [2021]. I’m like, ‘Dude, bring me in. Bring me in. You know what I mean?’" Owens said on the Pat McAfee Show. “There was no production [from Gordon]. You look at the last game that they played... they’re in the red zone, just as I had mentioned. Third down, red-zone situation—Patrick Mahomes, he couldn’t find anybody in the red zone. You insert me into that offense, that’s where I just said I would be valuable. You had Tyreek Hill, you got Travis Kelce. You put me on the other side of that formation. Somebody has to commit to one side or the other because at the end of the day, I’m going to get open. I’m going to be a viable option, just as Travis Kelce will be at tight end and Tyreek Hill."

Ironically, Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 when he was a member of the Bengals. The 48-year-old spent training camp with the Seahawks in 2012, but was released before the start of the regular season.

It sounds like he wants one more shot at making a roster.

“Like I said, it has to be a very unique situation for me and obviously a good opportunity," Owens said. "I know that I can come in and contribute.”

