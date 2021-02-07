Texans Say They Aren't Trading Watson

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson officially requested a trade last month, but the organization has no plans to trade him according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston continues to tell any team that calls about Watson that they are not trading the star quarterback.

Watson still wants out of Houston and is reportedly willing to sit out the 2021 season if he isn't traded

NFL teams are hoping the Texans' stance changes, but they're determined to keep the disgruntled quarterback league sources told Schefter.

First year general manager Nick Caserio said the team had "zero interest" in trading Watson last month.

Meanwhile, former Bengals and Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer believes Watson should "stick to his guns."

There isn't a trade deadline to worry about in the offseason, but the NFL Draft, which begins on April 29, feels like an invisible deadline that both Watson and the Texans need to keep in mind.

Teams like the Jets, Dolphins and Panthers have expressed interest in Watson.

