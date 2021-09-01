Thaddeus Moss Goes Unclaimed, Signs With Bengals Practice Squad

The 23-year-old is staying in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals surprisingly cut Thaddeus Moss on Tuesday, but the 23-year-old cleared waivers and decided to stay in Cincinnati.

The team hasn't officially announced the news, but Moss was on the field for Wednesday's practice, which means he'll be one of the 16 players on the practice squad.

