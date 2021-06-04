NFL News: The Latest on Julio Jones' Future With the Atlanta Falcons
It's no secret that the Atlanta Falcons are entertaining trade offers for star wide receiver Julio Jones.
The 32-year-old is reportedly drawing interest from the Titans, Ravens and Seahawks, among others.
The Falcons are weighing the offers on the table and the potential suitors are "giving [the organization] time to think" about their proposals according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.
There are multiple teams interested in Jones. One team prefers to deal a "high mid-rounder" and wants Atlanta to take on a good portion of his $15.3 million salary.
Jones topped the 1,300-yard mark in six-straight years (2014-19) prior to last season when he only appeared in nine games due to injury. He still finished with 771 yards and three touchdowns.
Time will tell, but it Jones will end up playing elsewhere in 2021.
