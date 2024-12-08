'There's Not Much I Would Want to Change' - Ja'Marr Chase on Bengals' Offense and Poor Record
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be 4-8, but that isn't stopping Ja'Marr Chase and other leaders on the team from staying motivated for the final five games of the season.
The Bengals play the Cowboys on Monday night. They would need to win out and get some serious help to make the playoffs. It sounds like they've accepted that the postseason isn't in the cards this season—especially after three-straight losses.
"It just feels like a regular day at work," Chase said. "It just feels like a regular day, you just know your outcome. It still feels like a regular day, you just know the outcome that's going on."
A "regular day" means Chase is doing everything he would normally do, say if the Bengals were 8-4 and pushing for a playoff spot. The entire locker room felt that way this week.
They know they aren't going to the playoffs, but they still plan to play hard down the stretch.
The Bengals are averaging 27.9 points-per-game this season, which is fifth-best in the NFL.
What needs to change moving forward?
"It's not much I would want to change [on the] offensive side," Chase said. "Honestly I wouldn't change a thing from an offense perspective. The only thing I'd change probably is just finishing better."
The Bengals are 1-7 in one score games. Their struggles late in games and inability to close games is a big reason why they're going to miss the postseason for a second-straight year.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast