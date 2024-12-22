'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gave his offensive line authentic Japanese Katana swords for Christmas.
Burrow explained the decision to go with swords following Sunday's 24-6 win over the Browns.
"Well, they wanted guns ... And I was like 'I don't know about guns, guys.'" Burrow said with a smirk. "I was in the weapon mindset, and I was like, 'what's a cool weapon? Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool.'"
Related: Tee Higgins Pays Joe Burrow ULTIMATE Compliment After Bengals' Win Over Browns
It's fair to say his teammates were happy with the gift. Multiple linemen shared their excitement in the locker room on Thursday.
Burrow gave one of his employees credit for finding the swords.
"And Nicole, she works for me, and she was able to go and find them for me," Burrow said. "So, she did a great job finding the best ones out there. So, I think guys were excited about it."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast