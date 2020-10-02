Bengals vs Jaguars: Three Keys and a Prediction for Sunday's Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are looking for their first win of the season on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Cincinnati enters with an 0-2-1 record. Jacksonville is 1-2 on the year.

Despite being 3-point favorites on Sunday, the Bengals are shorthanded on defense. Geno Atkins (shoulder), Logan Wilson (concussion) and Mike Daniels (elbow) have all been ruled out. Mackensie Alexander (hamstring, ribs) is doubtful and not expected to play.

The Bengals' defense has allowed 545 rushing yards in three games this season, which is the second-most in the NFL. Expect Jacksonville to try to get rookie running back James Robinson going early against a shorthanded Cincinnati defense.

That's just one of the many things to watch for on Sunday. Here are three keys to the Bengals getting their first win of the season against the Jaguars.

Joe Burrow and A.J. Green

The Bengals have to find a way to get A.J. Green going on offense. He's been a shell of himself in the first three games.

Green has 13 receptions for 116 yards this season. He's topped the 116-yard mark 23 times in his career. It's taken him three contests to hit that number this season.

If the Bengals are going to reach their full potential on offense, then they need Green to resemble his Pro Bowl self.

“It’s just a work in progress," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said earlier this week. ”We’re just still learning each other, learning how he runs routes, learning where he expects the ball on certain leverage and technique by corners."

Burrow and Green have played in three games together. They've had two full weeks of practice to get on the same page. If they can't connect on Sunday against a Jaguars defense that is allowing 28 points-per-game, then there are going to be serious questions about Green and/or Zac Taylor's play-calling.

Alex Redmond

Alex Redmond is expected to start at right guard on Sunday against Jacksonville. The 25-year-old is on the practice squad, but he took first-team reps with the team this week.

The Bengals need Redmond to be competent on Sunday. They haven't gotten anything from the right guard spot since Xavier Su'a-Filo suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers in Week 1.

Fred Johnson and Billy Price have been awful. It's a low bar, but one that the Bengals are hoping Redmond can clear.

He has the strength and athleticism to move opposing defensive linemen. His issue has been penalties.

He's appeared in 23 games for the Bengals over the past three seasons. They need to him open up running lanes for Joe Mixon and keep Burrow upright, without committing penalties. If he's able to do that, then he'll likely be promoted to the 53-man roster and start at right guard until Su'a-Filo returns from injury.

Competent Defense

The Bengals defense could struggle on Sunday. The Jaguars have plenty of talent on offense.

Gardner Minshew is capable of making plays from the pocket, but he's also able to use his legs to avoid the rush, which is something the Bengals struggled with last week against the Eagles.

DJ Chark is one of the best young wide receivers in the game. He'll be back on the field after missing Week 3 due to chest and back injuries. The Jags' offense is different with him on the field.

Minshew also likes throwing to Keelan Cole and former Bengals first-round pick Tyler Eifert will get his fair share of playing time on Sunday.

The aforementioned Robinson is a threat on the ground and through the air. He had six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Dolphins.

The Bengals are missing pieces on all three levels of their defense. Their goal should be to contain a Jaguars' offense that is more than capable of putting up 30+ points in any given week.

It'll be much easier said than done without Atkins, Daniels, Alexander and Wilson.

All-Time Record

The Jaguars lead the all-time series 13-9, but the Bengals have won four of the last six meetings. Jacksonville beat Cincinnati 27-17 last season. They're looking for their third-straight win over the Bengals.

Not so Fun Stat

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 0-10-1 in one score games following the tie with the Eagles in Week 3. The team went 0-8 in one score contests last year.

Prediction

The Bengals offense better show up on Sunday. They need the offensive line to play its best game of the season. Burrow is going to have to throw it early and often to win this one.

The good news is the Jaguars' defense is beatable and their pass rush isn't what it was a few years ago. The Bengals should be able to move the ball on the ground and through the air.

The team that has the ball last is going to win Sunday's game. Burrow is going to drive down the field with the game on the line. A Randy Bullock kick in the final seconds gives the Bengals their first win of the 2020 season.

Final Score: Bengals 33, Jaguars 30

