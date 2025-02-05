Three Men Indicted in Connection to Burglary at Joe Burrow's Home
CINCINNATI — A grand jury in Cincinnati is moving forward with charges related to the burglary at Joe Burrow's home.
A trio of defendants are under arrest and believed to be operating as part of a South American theft group that is allegedly transporting stolen goods interstate and falsifying records. Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38, were charged and are all of Chilean origin. The three men allegedly committed the crime on Dec. 9, 2024 at Burrow's residence.
“Our investigation remains ongoing as these individuals seem to be the alleged tip of the iceberg of South American Theft Groups committing crimes throughout our district and elsewhere,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in a press release. “We owe it to the victims, whether they are or are not professional athletes, to follow the evidence into these alleged criminal networks and hold the law-breakers accountable. I cannot thank our law enforcement partners enough for their commitment to working together to track down these perpetrators. Today is a day that law enforcement scored and spiked the ball.”
The crime at Burrow's home happened when the Bengals were on the road for Monday Night Football in Dallas. The case has since extended all the way to New York City where the FBI arrested multiple suspects this week accused of selling some of the stolen items at a Manhattan pawn shop.
“South American Theft Groups have been a major concern in the Cincinnati area,” said FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola. “We appreciate the partnerships of all the agencies involved in the Southwest Ohio South American Theft Group Task Force for their hard work on this investigation.”
Police believe the burglary happened between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 9.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Nominated For FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year Award
NFL Insider Dan Graziano Comments on Tee Higgins 'Long Shot' Future With Bengals
Bengals Legend Chimes in on Zac Taylor's Future: 'Now It Starts to Fall Back on You'
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Move on From Two More Coaches, Making Major Changes to Staff
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast