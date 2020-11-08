Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Sunday

CINCINNATI — Week 9 of the NFL season is here, which means you need to make the right lineup decisions if your fantasy team is going to make the playoffs.

Fantasy studs like Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffrey are back in action. They should be in your lineup.

Who else should you start? Here are three players that should be in your lineups this week.

Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is a RB1 in Week 9. He has at least 92 yards from scrimmage in two of his last three games. Kenyan Drake is out, which means Edmonds will start. Expect him to be heavily involved on offense. This is a plus matchup against Miami. The Dolphins are giving the 10th most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

David Johnson

Johnson has a great matchup this week against a Jaguars' defense that's allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. He had 103 yards from scrimmage against Jacksonville in Week 5. It's reasonable to expect a similar output and a touchdown from Johnson on Sunday.

Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones hasn't been great from a fantasy standpoint this season, but he had two touchdowns last week and he should get more targets with Kenny Golladay out with a hip injury. The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Matthew Stafford will suit up for Detroit, which makes Jones a WR3 with plenty of upside in Week 9.

Sleepers

DeeJay Dallas

Dallas is the Seahawks' primary running back for a second-straight week. Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) are both out. The Bills have allowed 100 rushing yards in three of their last six games. Dallas is a RB2 with upside in Week 9. He's a good value play in daily leagues.

Noah Fant

Fant has at least three receptions and five targets in every game this season. Combine that with a plus matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season and it's easy to see why Fant could exceed expectations in Week 9.

