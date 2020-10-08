Three Players That Should Be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Thursday Night

CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Chicago Bears tonight. Both teams enter with a 3-1 record.

The Bucs' offense is dealing with multiple injuries. Chris Godwin (hamstring), LeSean McCoy (ankle) and Justin Watson (chest) have all been ruled out. Leonard Fournette (ankle) is doubtful.

The good news is Mike Evans (ankle) and Scott Miller (hip/groin) are expected to play, despite being listed as questionable.

The Bears don't have many fantasy relevant players that are dealing with any injuries. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Obviously Evans is a must-start, assuming he's able to play. The same goes for Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. What other players should you consider starting on Thursday night?

Here are three players and two sleepers playing on Thursday that you should put in your fantasy lineups this week.

Scotty Miller

Look for Tom Brady to target Miller early and often this week against a tough Bears secondary. Of course he'll try to push the ball down the field, but that could be hard to do against this defense. Miller could end up being Brady's security blanket. He's had 83 receiving yards in each of the past two games. Look for his numbers to continue to rise as long as Godwin is out.

Ronald Jones

Jones should get the bulk of the carries with Fournette and McCoy out. He had 111 rushing yards last week. The Bears are allowing 4.2 yards-per-carry. Jones has only scored one touchdown this season, which could change with some of Brady's top weapons sidelined. He's an RB2 on Thursday night.

David Montgomery

Montgomery's role has changed with Tarik Cohen out for the season. He'll be more of a three-down back moving forward. He was targeted six times last week against the Colts, finishing with three catches for 30 yards. The Bucs' defense is good against the run, but Montgomery is dangerous enough in the passing game to still post solid numbers. He enters Thursday's contest as an RB2 with some upside in PPR leagues.

Sleepers

Rob Gronkowski — Gronk may not be what he once was, but he has a great rapport with Brady and should see increased snaps with O.J. Howard out for the season. He's worth adding if an impatient owner cut him loose in your league. Gronk has some streaming appeal tonight against Chicago. The Bears have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in three of their first four games.

Anthony Miller — Miller only had three receptions for 16 yards on Sunday against the Colts, but he could bounce back this week. Look for Tampa Bay to try to continue Robinson, which could open things up for Miller. His rapport with Nick Foles should only improve with time. Some are rolling with Mooney after his five reception performance in Week 4, but I'll take Miller.

