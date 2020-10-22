Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Thursday Night

CINCINNATI — Week 7 of the NFL season is here, which is a critical time for fantasy football owners. Fantasy relevant teams like the Ravens, Vikings and Colts are on a bye.

Some of you might be looking at a player or two in Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and Eagles.

Here are three players that should be in your fantasy lineups.

Travis Fulgham

Fulgham has a touchdown and at least 57 yards receiving in three consecutive games. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a great rapport with the 25-year-old. That should continue on Thursday night against a Giants defense that's allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. He has 16 catches for 227 yards and two scores over the past two weeks. The Eagles will be without Zach Ertz, which should mean more targets for Fulgham. DeSean Jackson will be back. The speedy veteran could help loosen up the Giants' secondary. Fulgham is worth considering in all formats.

Evan Engram

Engram has been a disappointment through six weeks. He hasn't topped the 65-yard receiving mark and is still looking for his first touchdown of the season. That could happen on Thursday night against the Eagles. Philadelphia is allowing the fourth-most points to opposing tight ends this season. Tyler Higbee had three touchdowns against them in Week 2. George Kittle carved them up for 40 fantasy points (PPR) in Week 4. If Engram were ever going to breakout, it would be on Thursday night against a weak secondary and linebacking unit.

Boston Scott

Scott should receive the bulk of the carries with Miles Sanders (knee) out for Thursday's contest. Scott is a small back, but he's quick and has the ability to catch out of the backfield. He flashed his potential in Weeks 10-13 last season when he averaged 88 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns. Scott has more value in PPR leagues and finds himself in the RB2 range for Week 7.

Eagles Sleeper: Corey Clement

Clement has the ability to help pick up the slack with Sanders out. Scott should receive 60% of the touches or more, but Clement will likely be in the backfield for the majority of the remaining snaps. The Giants are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, so don't be shocked if Clement has a big game. He's worth considering in deeper leagues.

Giants Sleeper: Sterling Shepard

He's not as much of a sleeper as he is a question mark. Shepard is a stud and could post big numbers against a beatable Eagles' secondary. The key is health. He's been out since Week 2 with a toe injury and is expected to be a game-time decision. You may want to shy away from Shepard since he's coming back from injury, but if you're desperate, he's a talented player in an offense that desperately needs someone to step up and consistently make plays.

