SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Thursday Night

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Week 7 of the NFL season is here, which is a critical time for fantasy football owners. Fantasy relevant teams like the Ravens, Vikings and Colts are on a bye. 

Some of you might be looking at a player or two in Thursday night's matchup between the Giants and Eagles. 

Here are three players that should be in your fantasy lineups.

Travis Fulgham

Fulgham has a touchdown and at least 57 yards receiving in three consecutive games. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has a great rapport with the 25-year-old. That should continue on Thursday night against a Giants defense that's allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. He has 16 catches for 227 yards and two scores over the past two weeks. The Eagles will be without Zach Ertz, which should mean more targets for Fulgham. DeSean Jackson will be back. The speedy veteran could help loosen up the Giants' secondary. Fulgham is worth considering in all formats. 

Evan Engram 

Engram has been a disappointment through six weeks. He hasn't topped the 65-yard receiving mark and is still looking for his first touchdown of the season. That could happen on Thursday night against the Eagles. Philadelphia is allowing the fourth-most points to opposing tight ends this season. Tyler Higbee had three touchdowns against them in Week 2. George Kittle carved them up for 40 fantasy points (PPR) in Week 4. If Engram were ever going to breakout, it would be on Thursday night against a weak secondary and linebacking unit. 

Boston Scott

Scott should receive the bulk of the carries with Miles Sanders (knee) out for Thursday's contest. Scott is a small back, but he's quick and has the ability to catch out of the backfield. He flashed his potential in Weeks 10-13 last season when he averaged 88 yards from scrimmage and scored four touchdowns. Scott has more value in PPR leagues and finds himself in the RB2 range for Week 7.

Eagles Sleeper: Corey Clement

Clement has the ability to help pick up the slack with Sanders out. Scott should receive 60% of the touches or more, but Clement will likely be in the backfield for the majority of the remaining snaps. The Giants are allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, so don't be shocked if Clement has a big game. He's worth considering in deeper leagues.

Giants Sleeper: Sterling Shepard

He's not as much of a sleeper as he is a question mark. Shepard is a stud and could post big numbers against a beatable Eagles' secondary. The key is health. He's been out since Week 2 with a toe injury and is expected to be a game-time decision. You may want to shy away from Shepard since he's coming back from injury, but if you're desperate, he's a talented player in an offense that desperately needs someone to step up and consistently make plays. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Bengals' Problems

Zac Taylor's Lack of Communication Appears to be Root of Cincinnati Bengals' Problems

James Rapien

by

OldK

Report: Vikings Trade Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens

Minnesota Vikings Trade Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore Ravens

James Rapien

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Culture, the Bengals' Latest Injuries and an Inside Look at the Browns

Zac Taylor's Culture, the Cincinnati Bengals' Latest Injuries and an Inside Look at the Browns

James Rapien

Bengals’ Big Guns Firing Blanks As Trade Deadline Looms

Cincinnati Bengals’ Big Guns Firing Blanks As Trade Deadline Looms

Russ Heltman

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Recently Released Guard Quinton Spain

Cincinnati Bengals Should Be Interested in Former Buffalo Bills Guard Quinton Spain

James Rapien

by

Jdreyer14

Injury Roundup — Updates on Joe Mixon, William Jackson III and Auden Tate

Cincinnati Bengals injury Updates on Joe Mixon, William Jackson III and Auden Tate

James Rapien

Report: Seattle Seahawks One of Multiple Teams Looking at Antonio Brown

Seattle Seahawks One of Multiple Teams Looking at Antonio Brown

James Rapien

Watch: Tyler Boyd on A.J. Green, John Ross, the State of the Locker Room and More

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd on A.J. Green, John Ross, the State of the Locker Room and More

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on Leadership, the Deep Ball, A.J. Green and Not Panicking

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Leadership, the Deep Ball, A.J. Green and Not Panicking

James Rapien

Mike Daniels Cleared to Practice, Andrew Brown Signs with Practice Squad

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels Cleared to Practice, Andrew Brown Signs with Practice Squad

James Rapien