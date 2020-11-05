Three Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Thursday Night

CINCINNATI — The 49ers are hosting the Packers on Thursday night.

San Francisco is going to be without some of their best players, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) who were both injured in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

They also placed Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Kendrick Bourne on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Despite being shorthanded, there are multiple 49ers and Packers players that deserve to be in your fantasy lineups.

Obviously Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones [if he plays] should all be starting, but there are some other intriguing options.

Here are three players and two sleepers—that you should also plug into your fantasy lineups prior to kickoff on Thursday night.

JaMycal Hasty

The 49ers may be shorthanded at wide receiver, but they have the ability to run the ball on anyone. Hasty has at least nine rushing attempts in each of the past three games and the Packers are allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. With Tevin Coleman (knee) out, look for Hasty to be involved early and often on Thursday night.

Jerick McKinnon

Hasty is going to get more touches than McKinnon, but both should see their fair share of touches. The 49ers are without their top weapons, which means both backs should be heavily involved. McKinnon's only gotten 21 touches over the past four weeks, but a plus matchup against the Packers makes him worthy of a flex spot in all leagues.

Robert Tonyan

Tonyan has emerged as one of Rodgers' go-to weapons in recent weeks. He had the amazing three touchdown performance against the Falcons in Week 4, but remains a big part of the Packers offense. San Francisco has held opposing tight ends in check, but someone not named Davante Adams has to catch passes. Tonyan is a TE1 in Week 9.

Packers Sleeper: Tyler Ervin

The Packers are dealing with running back issues of their own. Jones is hobbled and might not play. AJ Dillon and Jamal Williams are both on the COVID-19 reserve list.

That means Ervin could see plenty of playing time on Thursday night. He could be involved on the ground and in the passing game. Ervin has six receptions this season and also has 43 rushing yards on four attempts. If you're looking for a deep sleeper or someone to take Jones' place in your lineup if he can't play, then Ervin is your best bet.

49ers Sleeper: Jordan Reed

Reed has all of the talent in the world, unfortunately injuries have derailed his career. He's going to get another chance on Thursday night, as the 49ers are expected to activate him from injured reserve. He was limited in practice on Tuesday and would serve as one of the 49ers' primary pass catchers with Kittle out. Reed had seven receptions (eight targets) for 50 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. He could see similar usage on Thursday night. If San Francisco doesn't activate him, then Ross Dwelley will likely be the 49ers' primary pass catching tight end.

