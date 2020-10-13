Three Players That Should Be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Tuesday Night

CINCINNATI — The Tennessee Titans play the Buffalo Bills tonight. The Titans are playing in a game for the first time in more than two weeks.

Tennessee has had 24 members of their organization (13 players, 11 staffers) test positive COVID-19.

No one tested positive for the virus over the past few days, which means Tuesday Night Football is happening. It's just the second NFL game played on a Tuesday since 1946. The Vikings and Eagles played on a Tuesday in 2010 after a snow storm in Philadelphia delayed their matchup.

Obviously you should start fantasy studs like Derrick Henry and Josh Allen. Here are three other players that should be in your lineups tonight.

Jonnu Smith

Smith should see plenty of targets tonight with Adam Humphries and Corey Davis on the COVID-19 reserve list. He has 13 receptions for 181 yards and three touchdowns in three games. The Bills entered Week 5 allowing the most yards (359) and the third-most receptions (31) to tight ends this season.

Smith is a top-5 TE play this week. He's worth using in all formats.

John Brown

Stefon Diggs is going to command plenty of attention after his hot start to the 2020 season. That should open things up for another burner on the Bills. Brown is dealing with a calf issue, but he's expected to play on Tuesday night. He was second on the team with five targets last week. He's finished with at least four receptions in three of four contests this year.

Brown is a WR3 with upside. He's a threat to score a touchdown anywhere on the field and Allen certainly has the arm to get it to him.

A.J. Brown

Brown hasn't played since Week 1 due a bone bruise in his knee. He's expected to suit up against the Bills according to Paul Kuharsky.

Brown couldn't have returned at a better time. Davis and Humphries are out which means Brown should be a target machine in the Titans' offense.

He'll see plenty of Bills' top cornerback Tre'Davious White, but Brown should be able to win enough time to post a quality fantasy line. He's been out of your lineups for weeks, but he's worth starting in season-long or daily leagues.

Sleepers

Cole Beasley

Beasley has scored at least 12 points in PPR leagues in each of the past three games. He's Allen's safety-net and could rack up plenty of catches tonight against a Titans secondary that will try to limit the Bills' downfield passing attack.

Zack Moss

Moss is a deep sleeper. He's missed the past two games with a toe injury and Devin Singletary has taken over as the Bills' lead back. Moss has good size and possesses the ability to catch out of the backfield, so there is a scenario where he has a solid game. He's only worth consideration in deeper leagues.

