Three Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Comeback Win Over the New Orleans Saints

Joe Burrow played his best game of the season on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was the best player on the field. He completed 28-of-37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 25 yards and another score.

Numbers are one thing, but Burrow led the Bengals on three 70+ yard touchdown drives. Cincinnati scored on their final five possessions of the game.

Burrow somehow evaded defenders in the pocket, rolled out, then ran to the line of scrimmage and found Tyler Boyd on 3rd-and-4 with 10:24 left was one of the biggest plays of the game. “I thought he was sacked. I was standing there next to Ja’Marr (Chase). Ja’Marr’s route finished right next to me on the sideline. We both thought the play was over," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Sometimes when things look really bleak and dead, Joe (Burrow) finds a way out of the mess. You don’t know how he does it. He just does it. It’s special to see when it happens.”